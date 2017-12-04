LISTEN: Why Giving Ex-Felons A Second Chance Is Good For Business

More than 600,000 people in the United States are let out of prison each year, only to find that landing a job is near impossible.

In fact, a year after they’ve gotten out, some two-thirds of these folks remain unemployed–often because of the stigma that they carry and concerns over what kinds of workers they’ll prove to be.

But where many businesses can only envision big problems among this population, others have come to discover huge pluses.

Most companies believe that those who’ve spent time locked up “might be unstable or just unemployable–and all of that is untrue,” Gretchen Peterson, the director of human resources at Dave’s Killer Bread, where about a third of its 300 employees have criminal backgrounds, told me on the latest episode of my podcast, The Bottom Line.

My other guest, Hollywood producer turned prison-reform advocate Scott Budnick, makes the same point. With the right training, those who’ve been released from prison tend to display “a hunger and a work ethic even more than your traditional . . . employee,” says Budnick, the founder and president of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, a nonprofit in Los Angeles.

For both Budnick and Peterson, the idea that society would turn its back on ex-felons and leave them jobless–especially when some 70 million American adults have criminal records–makes no sense.

We should want those who’ve paid their dues “to be able to reintegrate and compete with everyone else without this scarlet letter that they’re wearing forever,” Budnick says. “That’s good for public safety. That means there’s an 80% less chance that they’re going to commit another crime. . . . That means they’re going to pay taxes.”