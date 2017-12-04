Meet the new brands vying to be the Everlane of kitchenware

Good news for wedding guests everywhere. The high-end kitchenware market is in the midst of being disrupted by direct-to-consumer brands , which will hopefully make the prices of registry items a lot cheaper.

The newest entrant is Material, a just-launched kitchenware brand that wants to bring high-quality kitchen tools at more reasonable prices. A good chef’s knife from a speciality store like Sur La Table could cost upwards of $100. Blade Magazine’s Kitchen Knife of the Year, the Shun Hikari, will run you $375. Meanwhile, Material’s knife costs $75, and a full seven-piece set costs $175–and the brand promises that its quality is comparable to the other high-end brands.

Material isn’t the only brand bringing better-quality cookware to the masses. Misen launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to produce a $65 chef’s knife, and is currently selling $65 skillets. And Made In sells a whole set of high-end pots and pans starting at $69.ES