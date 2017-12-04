“House Of Cards” will continue–just without Kevin Spacey

Netflix’s content chief officer Ted Sarandos announced Monday that the final season of House of Cards will resume production in 2018 without Kevin Spacey.

The sixth and final season of Netflix’s landmark drama was suspended in October after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with sexual assault allegations against Spacey. Following Rapp’s accusations and several more from other victims, it was widely assumed that Spacey’s character would somehow be written off the show.

The move to nix Spacey from House of Cards falls in step with director Ridley Scott’s bold move to replace Spacey with Christopher Plummer in the already finished film All the Money in the World.KI