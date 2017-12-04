Get the kiddies coding this year with the annual Hour of Code

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas, but the annual Hour of Code and Computer Science Week. The event kicks off today when schools and libraries around the country deck the halls with boughs of code to teach kids (and interested adults) about the wonders of a future in the tech industry.

Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed as a way to demystify the mystic art of computer programming. Now, the movement has spread around the globe: Almost 125,000 Hour of Code events are registered to take place between December 4-10 in over 180 countries. Hopefully, one of the games, tutorials, or no-experience-necessary classes will inspire a few kids to consider STEM careers. It’s a growing job market, too: In the United States, STEM jobs are growing twice as fast as jobs in other fields. Find out more here.ML