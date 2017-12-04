Barack Obama: Elect more women because men are “having some problems these days”

Barack Obama has a compelling argument for why more women should be elected to public office. “[B]ecause men seem to be having some problems these days,” he says.

The former U.S. president made the remark while speaking to a private gathering of business and media leaders and politicians in Paris on Saturday, as reported by the AFP. While Obama didn’t dive into specifics, he didn’t really need to, as he was clearly referring to the growing number of men in media, politics, and entertainment who have been accused of sexual harassment and assault–and, in many cases, fired over it. Obama added, “Not to generalize, but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialization.”

Obama may get his wish, because even before his comments, women were already lining up to run for office, in response to the Trump era.

While Obama did not mention President Trump in his speech, he did mention a “temporary absence of American leadership” in regards to climate change, as the United States is now the sole country to have not signed on to the Paris Climate Accord. According to The Independent, the comment “inspired laughter in the room” … sigh.ML