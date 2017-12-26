Your Digital Detox: 17 Smartphone Apps To Delete In 2018

Smartphones are the defining technology of the 21st century—so far. I know that’s a grand statement considering things like gene editing are now on the scene, but the truth is smartphones affect more people’s lives and more of the economy by a long shot. Part of what makes our phones so great, of course, are the apps. And there are millions of them. Apple’s App Store has more than 2.2 million, and Google’s Play Store has 2.8 million apps, according to Statista .

The number of apps a person has and uses on their phone is growing. A May 2017 report from App Annie says that the average user has between 60 and 90 apps, nine of which they use daily. With this rise in app usage is a rise in smartphone addiction. Yes, it’s a real thing.

To combat it, you can try ditching your phone, as I did, or you can simply perform an end-of-year digital detox. This is where people review the apps that contribute little to their lives and delete them. Not sure which apps to consign to the dustbin? Consider these:

Apps That Depress You

Yes, social media apps are great for sharing your life with those you love and for passive-aggressively humble bragging to those whose admiration you seek. While getting that digital “like” or other positive feedback will give you a very real hit of dopamine (the brain’s pleasure chemical), the problem is that no matter how good the temporary hit of approval feels, social media apps make you feel depressed in the long run. A 2013 study found that the more people used Facebook, the worse they felt. And it’s not just the blue giant that makes us miserable. Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter also give us low self-esteem. So, if these apps are making you depressed, why are they still on your phone?

Apps That Waste Your Time

I’ll be the first to admit the smartphone has made waiting in line for anything so much less painful than it was when I was a teenager. Long wait at the doctors? Long line at the DMV? Just whip out the iPhone and play a few rounds of Candy Crush and you’ll be at the front of the line in no time. Yet the ability apps have to distract us so completely that we don’t notice the passage of time also serves to eat up the most precious commodity any of us will ever have.

Yeah, I know, you don’t spend that much time on your smartphone, right? Actually, you probably underestimate by half how much time you waste on it, according to a recent study by British psychologists. Another study said the average person spends 23 days a year and 3.9 years of their life staring at their smartphone.

So, what are some of the biggest time wasters? The social media apps listed above, of course, but also most games that feature repetitive play (ahem, Candy Crush, Threes!). Tinder is also a huge time waster–I mean, come on stud, you don’t have enough time in your life to actually meet all the women who swiped right on you. And then there are the apps that are hubs for endless topics and digital interactions with strangers, like Reddit, that you could spend hours on arguing with people you’ve never even met.