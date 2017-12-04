Who needs Face ID? Samsung wants phones to read palms

The Korean phone giant has filed a patent that describes a way its phones could one day read the unique palm print on your hand, Engadget reports. But this isn’t Samsung just trying to claim a unique part of the body for new biometric authentication to fully unlock your phone. Matter of fact, this palm reading wouldn’t be meant to replace other existing authentication methods–for now at least. Instead, Samsung’s patent says it could be used to help phones feel secure that the holder of it is actually the owner of the phone and then present the user with a few characters of their password to nudge their memory if they’ve forgotten it.MG