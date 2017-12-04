Uber is joining a global public transport association to improve mobility in cities

The ride sharer has announced that it is joining the International Association of Public Transportation (UITP) in an attempt to connect more people to public transport, Reuters reports. The action is a little odd since logic would say the more people who use public transport, the less they would use Uber. But of course, it’s a good public relations move as Uber is trying to show cities around the world that it’s a team player. UITP represents public transport systems in cities across the globe including Transport for London–a place where Uber is facing some serious headwind from city officials.