An international aircraft crew saw North Korea’s missile blow up over the Sea of Japan last week

How’s this for some scary stuff? You’re flying on a Cathay Pacific flight from San Francisco to Hong Kong when you look out of your cabin window and see the test missile meant to carry a nuclear warhead from the planet’s most rogue nation explode in your airspace. That’s what happened to the crew of the Cathay Pacific CX893 last Wednesday, reports CNBC . The airline confirmed the incident to the news network in an email:

“On November 29, the flight crew of CX893 reported a sighting of what is suspected to be the re-entry of the recent DPRK test missile. Though the flight was far from the event location, the crew advised Japan ATC (air traffic control) according to procedures. Operation remained normal and was not affected.”

After the incident, Cathay Pacific’s general manager of operations informed airline staff that the crew of CX893 reported, “Be advised, we witnessed the DPRK missile blow up and fall apart near our current location. We advised ATC and ops [operations] normal.”

All ops normal? Props to the crew for not freaking out. And as for the airline, Cathay Pacific says it currently has no plans to alter any of its routes in the area.MG