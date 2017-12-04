Elon Musk really is sending a Tesla to Mars in SpaceX’s new Falcon Heavy rocket

Over the weekend Musk took to Twitter to say that the payload of the first Falcon Heavy rocket scheduled to launch in 2018 will be his midnight cherry Tesla Roadster. Musk said he wants the car’s radio to be playing the David Bowie song “Space Oddity” on repeat as it orbits around Mars.

Payload will be my midnight cherry Tesla Roadster playing Space Oddity. Destination is Mars orbit. Will be in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2017

I love the thought of a car drifting apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2017

Red car for a red planet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2017

That’s a pretty funny image and also has to be a joke, right? Not according to Bloomberg, who says that “a person familiar with the launch plan at SpaceX Inc. confirmed that it is real.” I guess life is just no fun if you’re a billionaire rocket ship owner pioneering Mars travel if you can’t also send up anything you want into space.MG