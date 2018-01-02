Your Creative Calendar: 71 Things To See, Hear, And Read This January

If you were to arise on the first day of the new year and, like the mayor of Punxsutawney searching for groundhog tunnels, check out the day’s pop culture news for a hint of what’s to come this season, the prognosis would be pretty bleak.

You’d have probably seen that YouTube’s own Logan Paul, sibling of #8 on the Thirst List Jake Paul, filmed a dead body in the Japanese suicide forest and put it online. It was a whole thing—and a deeply unfortunate first entertainment-related story of 2018. But let’s not allow the very recent past to be prologue. The year ahead need not be as dark as a viral star doing forest forensics just because that’s what kicked things off. Plenty of fun awaits just this January, including Taraji P. Henson kicking ass in Proud Mary, new hypnotic audio weirdness from tUnE-yArDs, and the return of both High Maintenance and Drunk History to TV. Have a look at everything else easing you into the new year below in Fast Company‘s creative calendar for January.

MOVIES IN THEATERS

MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME

ALBUMS TO TREAT YOUR EARS TO

THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV OR COMPUTER

BOOKS TO READ

A State of Freedom by Neel Mukherjee, out January 2.

Gnomon by Nick Harkaway, out January 9.

This Could Hurt by Jillian Medoff, out January 9.

Neon in Daylight by Hermione Hoby, out January 9.

When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing by Daniel H. Pink, out January 9.

The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin, out January 9.

Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed, out January 16.

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden: Stories by Denis Johnson, out January 16.

When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and Asha Bandele, out January 16.

Brass by Xhenet Aliu, out January 23.

BRAVE by Rose McGowan, out January 30.

The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory, out January30.

This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America by Morgan Jerkins, out January 30.

