“Messenger Kids” Gives Children Under 13 Their First Taste Of Facebook

Most of us can remember growing up and calling friends on the family phone to talk about homework or summer plans. Today, many households don’t even have a landline. Kids may not have their own phones, and even those with tablets can’t use most messaging apps because they don’t have their own mobile number to associate it with. And then there’s the issue of being on those apps in the first place. Parents want to be able to control who their children are able to talk to online and know when a conversation is problematic.

Now Facebook is offering a solution in the form of a kids-only app called Messenger Kids. Children still aren’t allowed to have full-blown Facebook accounts until they’re 13 years old. Instead, parents are able to use their own Facebook accounts to create Messenger profiles for their kids. These profiles have most of the features of full-blown Messenger, but messages are sent and received exclusively from a smartphone, tablet, or web-connected device such as an iPod touch and are controlled by Mom and Dad. (Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to helping kids thrive in a world of media and technology” estimates that 93% of 6- to 12-year-olds in the U.S. have access to tablets and smartphones, and 68% have a device of their own.)

Facebook Kids is available in the App Store for iOS devices starting today. The company plans to offer versions for Android devices and Amazon’s Fire tablets in the coming months.

“Communication is really a basic need,” Facebook’s VP of messaging services David Marcus said at a press briefing about the app. “They [kids] want to use messaging and they use it today. It’s just not done in a controlled fashion.”

Control is key to Messenger Kids. Kids’ names don’t show up in searches of Messenger users. Once parents create an account, they get to decide who their children are able to talk to. Parents can add friends and family they’re personally connected with–and those users’ kids, if they’re on Messenger Kids–to their offspring’s list of approved chat friends. So, if Sally wants to be Messenger Kids friends with Bobby but you don’t know Bobby’s mom and aren’t Facebook friends with her, it will be a no-go until you are.

At the press briefing, Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety and families, likened a parent signing a kid up to coordinating a playdate. “They’re sending their child off. They want their child to have fun and explore, but they want to know that they’re safe,” she said.

As part of the research Facebook conducted for this project, it held roundtables all over the country with organizations such as the national PTA and Blue Star Families. The latter is an organization that works with military families, which tend to be huge users of messaging apps.