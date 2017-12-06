These Are The Four Biggest Email Problems (And How To Fix Them)

Forty percent of us wish we had fewer emails, yet the majority of us check for new messages around the clock, according to research by Adobe . Are we our own worst enemy when it comes to our inbox?

While the overwhelming majority of people (92%) say email is effective, it definitely has its frustrations. In its fourth annual State of Enterprise Work report, software provider Workfront surveyed more than 2,000 enterprise workers and identified the most common pain points.

“What we see constant is the gripe about email,” says Workfront CEO Alex Shootman. “There are times when content is best communicated through email. The key is knowing when to use it.”

Here are the four biggest problems with email, according to the Workfront survey, and how you can solve them:

1. Emails That Are Too Long

Why it’s a problem and how to fix it. Long emails are a problem when they relay information that is better conveyed face to face or in a phone call. The problem comes when email is used for messages where it’s not effective, such as a difficult conversation.

A disagreement is a ping-pong match, and with email it’s too easy to read tone and intent into it, says Shootman. “Conflict can be good,” he says. “When there is a disagreement, engaging is the best way to handle it and get a good end result. There is a nuance to a conversation when there is constructive disagreement.”

Another time lengthy emails need to be ended is when you get a reply and need to send another lengthy email. “It’s time to ping someone on Slack or talk in real time,” says Shootman.