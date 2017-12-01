Good news, pizza-loving parents: Domino’s now has a baby registry

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the Domino’s delivery guy? That’s right: Exactly nine months after the pizza chain launched a wedding registry , Domino’s is launching a baby registry.

Couples who are expecting can sign up at Domino’s Baby Registry site and request everything from pizza-themed onesies to pizza-themed maternity wear to pizza-themed baby shower invites. Of course, new parents can expect an actual pizza along with their baby and baby gear, too. The site lets friends and family members sign up to keep the new parents well-fed on Domino’s pizzas, thanks to gift cards that come in themed packages–that is, as long as they can stomach signing up for packages with names like “Hormonal and Hangry.”

[via Delish]ML