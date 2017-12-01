Emirates has a new plane with virtual windows and “zero-gravity” seats

Start saving those pennies and tack a picture of Emirates on your vision board, because you are going to want to buy a first-class ticket.

The airline just unveiled its new first-class suites and they are, well, sweet. To make first-class guests even more comfortable in their private suites built into the airline’s fleet of Boeing 777s, Emirates looked to NASA. The suites are equipped with chairs that not only recline into flat beds but, thanks to inspiration from NASA tech, can be placed in a “zero-gravity“ position to give “a feeling of relaxation and weightlessness,” per a press release.

It’s all in soft leather, of course, which might make an astronaut or two jealous. The suites are also perfect for introverts and other privacy enthusiasts thanks to video call function that lets you order up drinks and canapés and have them served through a service window with limited human interaction.

The coolest trick, though, may be Emirates’ ability to make the middle seat seem desirable. Travelers stuck in a suite in the middle of the plane will still have a room with a view, thanks to new virtual windows, which will project the view from outside the aircraft using real-time camera technology. Those with real windows do have one perk: binoculars for scoping out their surroundings (which will make for a gripping reboot of Hitchcock’s Rear Window).

These new features are on top of Emirates’ already over-the-top amenities like a stocked personal minibar, 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, bespoke Byredo skincare products, and Hydra Active moisturizing pajamas, which just might be made of elf tears and magic. Does Santa ever bring plane tickets?ML