5 Subtle Hints That Your Employer Wants To Fire You

Have you ever experienced that anxious, sinking feeling that the job you thought was so perfect perhaps isn’t working out after all?

If the discomfort stems from your end alone, you likely have the time and freedom to search for a better fit. If your employer, on the other hand, is the dissatisfied one, you may not have control over when or how your stint in that position will come to a close. Job security certainly isn’t a guarantee, especially if you aren’t remaining relevant in your field, and others prove more knowledgeable, skilled, or reliable. While you may not be able to reverse a plan to eliminate you that’s already in motion, you certainly can soften the shock by staying alert and watching for these five signs of your forthcoming firing.

1. The Conversation You Just Had With Your Manager Was Documented To You In An Email

Say you just had a tense conversation with your manager about your recent performance. You leave her office with a sigh of relief, thinking that you know exactly what to do moving forward, and you can erase that uncomfortable one-on-one from your mind. Later that day, though, your manager follows up with an email outlining what you two had discussed. Warning! The meeting summary isn’t a kind gesture; rather, it is very deliberate documentation intended for your file.

In order to cover their backs and provide substantial evidence, your company’s higher-ups will be sure to pave your trail to the exit with plenty of paper proof of your downfall. Instead of panicking, use the email content as your guide to making improvements and put your all into salvaging your job.

2. Your Manager Is Following Up With You On Items Faster Than You Can Reasonably Accomplish Them

Remember the tough conversation you just had with your manager? Instead of decompressing by the water cooler, get cracking on those items you and she discussed. Her calling a meeting with you has signaled your probation, which means she will now be checking in more frequently to keep you in line.

So, review the topics covered and choose the most pressing items as your absolute must-dos to begin working on immediately. When you manager inevitably follows up with you later in the day, she will be looking for significant progress on those items. Feeling overwhelmed or that the expectations are unreasonable are surefire signs that you might not be suited for the position.