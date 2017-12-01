The Toast’s Mallory Ortberg Is Bringing Her Beloved Content Back–For A Price

It’s good to be a beloved writer, sure, but it’s even better to be making money off your writing. Yes, this is an obvious statement to make, yet that whole income thing can be a very difficult hurdle to overcome. Which is surely one of the reasons why Mallory Ortberg–one of the cofounders of the popular but now defunct website The Toast–decided to move her newsletter off the platform TinyLetter and onto a new one that will give her the option to monetize her content.

“It’s always great to be like, ‘Oh, I’m making money now,'” Ortberg tells me. For the last eight months, Ortberg has been sporadically writing down her thoughts to a voracious group of subscribers. It started last March, when she was finishing up her latest book. She thought it would be nice to have a more frequent outlet to post her thoughts. Thus, the new project was born.

Ortberg’s newsletter, called the Shatner Chatner, seems very much like a continuation of The Toast and its irreverent tone. It’s a whimsical trip into the writer’s mind. Her usually weekly emails feature essays, thoughts, jokes, et cetera, about any ol’ random subject–be it Star Trek, children’s literature, or ultimate frisbee. Ortberg admits it’s very much like The Toast, with even some of its recurring pieces–including, my personal favorite, her imagined conversations between Joan Didion and Anna Wintour. But it’s also hers and only hers. “It’s a little more introspective, a little more sensitive,” Ortberg says of the Shatner Chatner. “It’s Ortberg unplugged.”

Maxing Out Quickly

The thing about Mallory Ortberg is that she’s a very popular writer. Those who loved her daily musings on The Toast have long been looking for other ways to consume her work. While she freelance writes for many publications, it isn’t the same as when she had her own blog to write whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted.

So when she launched the newsletter, it quickly reached TinyLetter’s subscriber limit of 5,000. She even lobbied to get more capacity, which TinyLetter agreed to, only to have her max out again—this time at 7,500. Too many people wanted to read her work, which is honestly a delightful problem to have.

Even so, Ortberg wasn’t getting paid for this work. It was just a nice way for her to connect with her readers; she describes the newsletter as tricking one’s self into thinking “Oh, we’re just having a conversation” (which I think is a really apt description of the best newsletters). With Shatner Chatner hitting this wall, she was faced with a choice: She could either stick with Tinyletter and her capped-out audience, or move to a more souped up service like MailChimp, for which she would have to pay.

It turns out there was a third option: The new service Substack offers a platform for newsletter writers to both publish content and sell subscriptions. The company, which takes a 10% cut of the subscriptions, has spent the last few months soliciting individual writers to test it out. Most recently, it inked a deal with the China-related newsletter Sinocism.