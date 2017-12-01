Michael Flynn was just charged with lying to the FBI about Russian communications

Things are really getting interesting in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation—not that they were ever boring.

We just learned that Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael T. Flynn, has been charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about his communications with Russians. It’s the latest move for Mueller, who has already indicted the president’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy.

Flynn will appear in a D.C. court for a plea hearing later this morning, Bloomberg reports, and he’s expected to plead guilty.

You might recall, Flynn was fired by Trump in February after revelations about his false statements came to light. The retired general infamously led chants of “lock her up” at the Republican National Convention last year, calling on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to resign.

You can read the full charges against Flynn here.

CZ