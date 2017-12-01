Qualcomm sues Apple–again

The chipmaker announced last night that it has filed another three lawsuits against the iPhone giant. The patent infringement lawsuits claim Apple is infringing on 16 of Qualcomm’s patents in the latest iPhones, reports Reuters. Qualcomm is seeking the import ban on iPhones that use Intel chips. Qualcomm’s three lawsuits followed a lawsuit filed by Apple on Wednesday against Qualcomm alleging Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips infringe on Apple patents. Before that lawsuit, in November Qualcomm sued Apple for an alleged breach of a software agreement, and before that, in January, Apple sued Qualcomm for $1 billion for the company allegedly withholding patent rebates. No doubt, stay tuned for more lawsuits between the companies to come.MG
