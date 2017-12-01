Amazon’s latest drone breaks apart in the sky–but it’s supposed to

The internet shopping giant plans to use drones one day to deliver packages. But with so many drones in the air, what happens if one fails, falls out of the sky, and hits someone? Amazon now thinks it has the answer: fall out of the sky in the right way–by breaking apart. The company has received a patent for the “direct fragmentation for unmanned airborne vehicles.” The patent describes a drone that can sense something is wrong with itself during flight and then can begin taking itself apart mid-flight. The idea is if the drone discovers it’s going to crash anyway (say, a propellor has failed) it will begin jettisoning parts so smaller parts of itself fall from the air along a linear path instead of one big heavy drone at once. The smaller parts would be much less likely to do damage to people or property below than their sum, after all.MG
