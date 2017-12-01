Elon Musk’s massive battery is up and running in South Australia

Back in March Elon Musk said he could get a giant battery system set up to help power South Australia in 100 days from the signing of a contract for it or it would be free. Today the state of South Australia announced that that battery–the world’s largest–is now online, reports CNBC. Musk made good on his word with plenty of time to spare: The battery project was completed in just 63 days. That’s no small feat considering the battery is the size of a football field and is capable of powering 30,000 homes.