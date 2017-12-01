The new owners of LA Weekly include a cannabis industry lawyer but not “Lord Voldemort”

Amid the cavalcade of news this week, a media mystery story piqued the curiosity of some journalists. LA Weekly, the venerable Pulitzer-Prize-winning alt-weekly, was sold on Wednesday by Voice Media to a new company that promptly fired 9 of 13 editorial staffers, including all the top editors. Finally, on Friday, in a post, the weekly’s new operations manager Brian Calle revealed its new investors, while joking about the mystery: “We’ve seen all the speculation. Is it a Russian oligarch? Is it some Trumpista? Is it Lord Voldemort?” Calle didn’t exactly defend the firings, except to reassure readers that LA Weekly was in the hands of those who want to make the publication “the cultural center of the city.”