A Political Ad With No Penis, Beats By Dre Rises Above: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

While we on this side of the Atlantic hear a lot about “clean coal” and the Trump administration’s obsession with fossil fuels, Danish power company Orsted continues to reinvent itself as one of the largest publicly traded renewable energy firms. The company changed its name from DONG (an unfortunate acronym for Danish Oil Natural Gas) in October, after selling off its oil and gas business, and just sold a 50% stake in its largest wind farm off the U.K. coast for about $2.7 billion. It plans to be generating 95% of its heat and power from renewable sources by 2023, and it’s not shy to talk about it.

The company worked with Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam to create an interactive film that integrates your own personal views of home into the ad itself. It’s remarkable in a few ways, not the least of which being a clever way to humanize a power company, but also it being the year 2017 and Orsted might be the only energy company talking openly and optimistically about a renewable future. Onward! Orsted “Home” What: A new interactive film touting the potential–and necessity–of renewable energy. Who: Orsted, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam Why we care: The corporation formerly known as DONG is using its marketing budget to find stylish, clever ways to hype renewables. Science and logic tell us that our dependence on fossil fuels is not the future, and that a more sustainable approach is not only smarter but more profitable. No matter how you customize the interactive film, it ends on the same note: “Our home is at risk, today over 80% of the world’s energy is made of fossil fuels. But there’s hope. For the first time in history, green energy is cheaper than black. It really is possible to create a world that runs entirely on green energy.” Maybe it’s just refreshing to see an energy company acknowledge that reality. Beats “#AboveTheNoise”

What: A five-minute spot about perseverance and headphones. Who: Beats by Dre, JohnXHannes New York Why we care: Well, who wouldn’t want their bedtime stories narrated by Michael K. Williams. Or three? This came through during Thanksgiving week, so I’ve pegged it to this week’s list. In typically cool fashion, Beats manages to weave together Serena Williams and Neymar Jr., with some unnamed kids–including one in a Colin Kaepernick jersey–with Kris Wu and Cara Delevingne, all set to Australian singer-songwriter Ruel’s “Don’t Tell Me.” Dana Nessel “Putting an end to sexual harassment scandals” What: A political ad for today, as Dana Nessel campaigns to become Michigan’s attorney general. Who: Dana Nessel

Why we care: It’s something that seems straight outta Idiocracy, but here we are. Nessel uses the strange times and unfortunate circumstances of all the recent allegations and illuminations around sexual harassment and misconduct to hit this poorly lit, dodgy-audio state political ad waaaaay out of the park. Edeka “Christmas 2117” What: New Christmas ad from a German retailer takes a look into our dystopian holiday future. Who: Edeka, Jung Von Matt Why we care: A couple of years ago Edeka made international headlines for its holiday ad in which an old man fakes his own death to trick his family to come home for the holidays. It was weird. This year, the theme is more A German Christmas Wall-E . . . or It’s a Wonderful (Robot Dystopian) Life. The tagline loosely translated is “It’s not a celebration without love.” Makes perfect sense. Heathrow Airport “#HeathrowBears”

#HeathrowBears