A Political Ad With No Penis, Beats By Dre Rises Above: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

While we on this side of the Atlantic hear a lot about “clean coal” and the Trump administration’s obsession with fossil fuels, Danish power company Orsted continues to reinvent itself as one of the largest publicly traded renewable energy firms. The company changed its name from DONG (an unfortunate acronym for Danish Oil Natural Gas) in October, after selling off its oil and gas business, and just sold a 50% stake in its largest wind farm off the U.K. coast for about $2.7 billion. It plans to be generating 95% of its heat and power from renewable sources by 2023, and it’s not shy to talk about it.

The company worked with Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam to create an interactive film that integrates your own personal views of home into the ad itself. It’s remarkable in a few ways, not the least of which being a clever way to humanize a power company, but also it being the year 2017 and Orsted might be the only energy company talking openly and optimistically about a renewable future. Onward!

Orsted “Home”

What: A new interactive film touting the potential–and necessity–of renewable energy.

Who: Orsted, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

Why we care: The corporation formerly known as DONG is using its marketing budget to find stylish, clever ways to hype renewables. Science and logic tell us that our dependence on fossil fuels is not the future, and that a more sustainable approach is not only smarter but more profitable. No matter how you customize the interactive film, it ends on the same note: “Our home is at risk, today over 80% of the world’s energy is made of fossil fuels. But there’s hope. For the first time in history, green energy is cheaper than black. It really is possible to create a world that runs entirely on green energy.” Maybe it’s just refreshing to see an energy company acknowledge that reality.

