John McCain says he’ll vote yes on the GOP tax plan that mostly benefits the rich

John McCain has officially announced his support of the Republican tax bill. “I believe this legislation, though far from perfect, would enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy, and provide long overdue tax relief for middle class families,” the Arizona Republican senator said, according to Axios .

Far from perfect is an understatement. As Fast Company’s Ben Schiller wrote earlier this month, this plan would benefit the super rich, while further increasing income inequality in the United States. It would also significantly hinder patients with rare diseases.

Of course, this shouldn’t be terribly surprising. Despite his maverick reputation, McCain has a decades-long track record of voting in lockstep with the Republican party to both dismantle protections for thousands of people as well as bolster war efforts.CGW