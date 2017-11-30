“Who Can You Trust Not to Show You Their Penis?” Asks This Political Ad

Who: Michigan Attorney General candidate Dana Nessel.

Why we care: Samantha Bee recently ran a fake PSA for men about not taking out their penises at work or pretty much anywhere else. (So far, it has apparently not succeeded.) Now, a politician is actually running on a similar message. “When you’re choosing Michigan’s next attorney general, ask yourself this: Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting?” That’s the question Dana Nessel poses in an ad for her campaign to become Michigan’s next Attorney General. The rest of the ad goes on to explain Nessel’s platform beyond simply not having a penis. She pledges to take a tough stance on workplace harassment and a host of other unrelated issues. Her campaign message could only be improved by a promise that she’ll deliver her victory speech live on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, during which the pair will go back and forth, classily roasting whichever male politician lost his job for sexual harassment that day.

JB