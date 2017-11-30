advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:02 am

This GIF shows how quickly Amazon is swallowing Seattle

Amazon is absolutely a point of pride for Seattle. The company started there, and has grown to insane heights while there, too. In fact, Amazon’s campus has quadrupled in size over the course of a decade. The Seattle Times wrote a piece detailing this massive expansion, and also tweeted this fun gif:

You can read the entire Seattle Times article here.CGW

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company