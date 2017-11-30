Keep your aha! moments with Marriott’s new high-tech hotel shower

Marriott Hotels is really thinking about what you’re creating in the bathroom. The hotel chain has just unveiled what it says is a one-of-a-kind shower that will help guests capture their creativity in a permanent way.

After learning that over half of business travelers felt that they had their best ideas while showering, the company did a little bathroom brainstorming. Since Slack probably doesn’t work in the shower, the company came up with a piece of technology that lets guests scribble down a stroke of genius on the shower wall and send it to themselves. The shower uses touch-sensitive technology built directly into the shower door that transfers the idea onto a tablet, where guests can share it via email or social media, because everyone on Twitter definitely needs to see it.

That means that whatever you dream up in the shower, when your prefrontal cortex relaxes and your unconscious mind is freed up to create, you have the perfect outlet to write it down so it doesn’t disappear by the time you rinse the complimentary shampoo off your head.

Currently, the unique experience is only available to guests staying at the newly redesigned Marriott Hotels Irvine, California, but if guests like the idea, Marriott may roll it out elsewhere.

You can learn more in the video below.

ML