Nest might become part of Google again

Nest’s days as a non-Google entity could be ending, as Alphabet considers folding the smart home device maker into Google’s hardware team, the Wall Street Journal reports . The move could help Google compete with Amazon , which recently added a security camera –now Nest’s bread-and-butter–to its growing line of Alexa-powered devices. Google acquired Nest in 2014, then spun it out as a separate company under the Alphabet umbrella one year later.

Google and Nest have already been working more closely in recent months, particularly on the development of the Google Home connected speaker and its voice integration with Nest products. Merging the two teams makes sense, though it would mean that Alphabet’s remaining non-Google businesses are almost entirely moonshots.JN