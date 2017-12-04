Four Reasons To Hire More Digital Nomads (Like Me)

This story reflects the views of this author, but not necessarily the editorial position of Fast Company.

In October I worked from a Rio de Janeiro cafe, finishing up a PR campaign. In November I did business development in Tokyo. This month I’m designing a new product line from Seoul. For the past two years I’ve run a marketing agency and an e-commerce store from 20 countries with just a laptop and a Wi-Fi connection. The desire to work outside a traditional office is on the uptick in the U.S., with part-time and full-time remote workers now making up 43% of the national labor force, according to a Gallup study earlier this year. And despite a few recent instances of big employers curbing remote-work policies, a majority of companies now offer some type of flexible work arrangements. In other words, the freedom to opt out of office-bound work (at least some of the time) is fast becoming the new normal. Some employers have understood this for years, building all-remote workforces with relative ease; others are getting in on the trend by sending their onsite employees on “study abroad”–like trips overseas. So in the race to hire and retain great talent in the years ahead, companies will need to get more comfortable hiring not just remote working but remote workers who roam from place to place. As someone who’s done it for years, I can attest that the so-called “digital nomad” experience has equipped me with skills I’d never have picked up otherwise. These are a few reasons corporate recruiters should look more closely at digital nomads for both freelance and full-time gigs. Related: IBM’s Remote-Work Reversal Is A Losing Battle Against The Future Of Work 1. We’re Self-Reliant And Never Confuse Time Logged With Output Typical job listings brim with phrases like “can work independently,” “an entrepreneurial mind-set,” “flexible and self-reliant,” and so on. Guess who has those traits in spades? Without a fixed income or the support of an office environment, digital nomads need to deliver high-quality work on schedule in order to eat. That’s true of every freelancer, though, including those who are based in one place. For those who aren’t, the pressure to adapt to ever-changing environments is second nature. Entrepreneur Ryan Robinson says he “actively hires” digital nomads for his marketing consultancy. “The biggest benefit I get is having the opportunity to work with immensely talented people who are intrinsically motivated,” he says.

Many, in his experience, “can handle setting their own deadlines and still be very aggressive with their workloads, despite being on the move a lot more than the typical remote employee.” And this helps shake the assumption that time equals productivity. “By its very nature, our working relationship is based more around deliverables than, say, just the number of hours they’re contributing each week,” Robinson explains. “This focus on hitting goals and milestones creates more trust compared to the traditional management style of checking in multiple times a day.” Related: How These Remote Workers Convinced Their Bosses And Clients They Can Work From Anywhere 2. We’re Constantly Growing Our Skills And Experience My digital-nomad experience has involved closing new business deals to designing a product line, plus firsthand forays into sales, design, marketing, PR, and business development–all in just two years. Think about how much the top-performing employee in your office has grown in that same amount of time. Maybe they’ve deepened their knowledge base, but chances are a digital nomad at the same level has gone much wider. Indeed, GitHub’s chief strategy officer Julio Avalos told Wired last year that using people from a single location creates a talent “echo chamber.” With limited exposure to new experiences, many employees simply repeat the same ideas over and over. Tapping a pool of digital nomads can prevent this from happening. “When a brand hires a digital nomad, they are hiring one person who has lived multiple lives, across the world–and brings a fascinating, international point of view to the table,” shares Goldie Chan, head of Content and Creative for the marketing agency Confirm/Deny. Digital nomadism, she says, has taught her “how other cultures both work and live their daily lives, which is invaluable for real-time market research as well. A digital nomad can speak (and work) from a perspective that takes into account many points of view and will be much more at ease culturally with international clients or brand partners as well.”

