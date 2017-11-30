Google is being sued in the U.K. for spying on iPhone users

A court claim has been filed against Google alleging the company illegally harvested personal data from millions of iPhones between 2011-2012, reports the Times. The claim alleges that during that time, Google embedded code in iPhones that tricked the Safari web browser to reveal to Google the websites users visited. The “representative claim,” which is similar to a class-action lawsuit, is being led by Richard Lloyd, the former executive director of the consumer group Which? Lloyd is seeking at least £1 billion (about $1.34 billion) in damages for the U.K. users that were affected. As Lloyd told the Times:
“I believe that what Google did was quite simply against the law. Their actions have affected millions, and we’ll be asking the courts to remedy this major breach of trust. Through this action, we will send a strong message to Google and other tech giants in Silicon Valley that we’re not afraid to fight back if our laws are broken. In all my years speaking up for consumers, I’ve rarely seen such a massive abuse of trust where so many people have no way to seek redress on their own.”