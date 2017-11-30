Elon Musk’s Boring Company wants to build a high-speed Loop in Chicago

Musk tweeted that his company will “compete to fund, build & operate a high-speed Loop connecting Chicago O’Hare Airport to downtown” after the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the city was looking for parties to fund an express train service cutting travel time between downtown and the city’s largest airport.

The Boring Company will compete to fund, build & operate a high-speed Loop connecting Chicago O’Hare Airport to downtown https://t.co/bRqKpzSJjz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2017

A press release from the office of the mayor of Chicago said the “project aims to deliver express service that would take 20 minutes or less to travel from downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport (ORD), cutting more than 50% off current travel times.” When asked follow-up questions on Twitter, Musk elaborated on his proposal:

A Loop is like a Hyperloop, but without drawing a vacuum inside the tube. Don’t need to get rid of air friction for short routes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2017

Electric pods for sure. Rails maybe, maybe not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2017

Now we’re just wondering if the Loop Musk is proposing happens to run by any properties he owns in Chicago…MG