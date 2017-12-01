How To Make Firing Someone During The Holidays Less Horrible

Getting fired any time of year is a traumatic experience. However, when it happens around the holidays, it can seem particularly difficult. Reconciling a job loss with the “most wonderful time of the year” is tough, especially when there are presents to buy and parties to plan.

It’s not unusual for companies to plan layoffs for year-end and, sometimes, people are fired before the new year kicks in. For many companies, December 31 is the end of the fiscal year. As they wind down, they look at the past year’s performance and sometimes need to make tough decisions, says Claudia St. John, president of HR consulting firm Affinity HR Group, LLC and author of Transforming Teams–Tips for Improving Collaboration and Building Trust. And it’s a difficult situation for the employee losing their job as well as for the manager who has to deliver the news, and coworkers who may feel “survivor guilt.”

“Even if it happens in a very small episodic scale, the emotional trauma around it or the emotions around it happening at the ‘happiest time of the year’ can be significant,” she says.

And while nothing is going to make a holiday termination of employment one of the season’s bright spots, there are some best practices to make the situation a little easier on everyone involved.

Avoid Surprises When Possible

Unless there has been a gross violation of company policy, crime, or other extreme circumstances, employers should try to avoid having a layoff or termination come as a surprise, St. John says. If layoffs are expected, it may be a good idea to let people know that cuts are coming, especially if it’s going to happen around the holidays. She concedes that doing so many not always be possible and may create some uncertainty, but it gives employees time to make plans.

“If the termination is because of a performance issue, the employee should already be on notice,” says Ethan Rasiel, CEO of Brooklyn-based PR firm Lightspeed PR. “The person should be already on a performance review and should have been told there were issues,” he says. By communicating clearly what improvement or change needs to happen by a particular date, managers can help employees understand the timeline involved.

Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of Chicago-based recruitment and staffing firm LaSalle Network, agrees. “The age-old argument is, do you let people enjoy their holidays and then fire them right after, and they’ve bought gifts, and gone on vacations, and done these things, assuming they had a job? Or do you let them go before and feel a little bit like a Scrooge? I don’t think either one is absolute. If people don’t know that they’re on the precipice of getting fired or losing their job, isn’t that the bigger issue?” he says.