Girl Effect’s Army Of Young Researchers Is Helping Discover What Solutions Help Girls The Most

A few years ago, Saginaw, Michigan, was deemed the most dangerous city in America for women to live, according to FBI data . The former manufacturing outpost suffers from widespread unemployment and poverty. In 2012, it had the massive levels of violent crime and the highest number of rapes per capita in the country.

Statistically, at least, things appear to have improved: Violent crime is down just over 40% since 2012, with the city seeing a 17% decrease in reported rapes last year. But young women on the ground still see things differently. Many have a desire to leave, they feel trapped and hopeless. Many have had friends and family members hurt by gun violence or put in prison, so they purposely isolate, staying at home instead of making friends and socializing like most girls their age. Many still see becoming a young mother as a step up, even though in many cases they end up being a single young mother, which plays into the city’s repeating cycle of poverty. The birth rate among teenagers is the U.S. is declining, but in Saginaw it’s still more than double the national average.

For groups working to create change in Saginaw, the difference between what appear to be positive social metrics and the more bleak reality is a problem, especially because they’re often relying just on the statistics. And one reason for that gap is because many nonprofits with limited resources have trouble learning women’s opinions.

Surveys and interviews have always been expensive and generally have a big blindspot. In many places, men prefer to speak for their household, and often won’t let women talk privately, which leads to biased responses. In Saginaw, though, that’s changed because the community is working with Girl Effect, a London-based charity, running the first U.S. pilot program to allow girls within their own community to survey other girls about unmet needs.

Girl Effect (which was originally affiliated with Nike although the group now operates independently) encourages women in developing countries to make homegrown media and lifestyle brands that push messages of female empowerment. In Rwanda, an effort dubbed Ni Nyampinga has reached over 1 million teenage girls with an associated magazine, radio show, mobile site, clubs, and festivals aimed at female unity and self-confidence, covering topics like sexual health and smart finance. But it’s hard to inspire people if you don’t know exactly what they’re thinking, so four years ago, the group decided to help locals get ahead of their audience in a new way. It developed a program called TEGA–that’s short for Technology Enabled Girl Ambassadors–which teaches young women how to use a mobile phone with a customized video app to survey and interview their peers.

“Adolescent girls can be the hardest to reach demographic in the world,” says Laura Scanlon, the director of Girl Effect’s TEGA initiative. “This is borne out of the insight that an adolescent girl is far more likely to speak and open up to a girl just like her, who comes from her community and understands what it’s like to grow up facing the challenges that she’s facing.”

The plan has worked well in the developing world. Girl Effect has started TEGA networks in Nigeria, Rwanda, India, and Malawi, and has another about to go live in Bangladesh. The group shares data with United Kingdom’s Department for International Development, Mercy Corps, and the Gates Foundation, the sort of funders and nonprofits that can use honest female insight about how their massive anti-poverty efforts are working. In Nigeria, for instance, one takeaway was the realization that some communities are essentially polygamous: there may be a one man within a household, but several adult women with their children living there. In response, Oxfam has readjusted how food relief is distributed, to ensure families that weren’t being counted get included.