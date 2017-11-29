American Airlines panic: Every pilot was allowed to take Christmas vacation

Earlier today it was reported that thousands of American Airlines flights over the next few weeks remain unassigned, which may lead to mass cancellations from the airline. Now it seems the problem was due to a computer glitch, which allowed every pilot to take Christmas week off.
AA is reportedly scrambling to fix this problem–the pilots’ union, the Allied Pilots’ Association, told CNBC that plans to reassign flights could violate contracts. I reached out to both AA and the union and will update if I hear back.CGW