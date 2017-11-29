American Airlines panic: Every pilot was allowed to take Christmas vacation

Earlier today it was reported that thousands of American Airlines flights over the next few weeks remain unassigned, which may lead to mass cancellations from the airline. Now it seems the problem was due to a computer glitch, which allowed every pilot to take Christmas week off.
BREAKING: American Airlines says computer glitch allowed all pilots to take vacation over Christmas week. Now union says thousands of flights are in jeopardy of cancellation. Americans says they’re offering 1.5x pay for pilots to fill in and expect to resolve the issue.
AA is reportedly scrambling to fix this problem–the pilots’ union, the Allied Pilots’ Association, told CNBC that plans to reassign flights could violate contracts. I reached out to both AA and the union and will update if I hear back.
Update: American Airlines provided Fast Company with this statement:
We are working diligently to address the issue and expect to avoid cancellations this holiday season. We have reserve pilots to help cover flying in December, and we are paying pilots who pick up certain open trips 150 percent of their hourly rate – as much as we are allowed to pay them per the contract. We will work with the APA to take care of our pilots and ensure we get our customers to where they need to go over the holidays.