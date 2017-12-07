Funding Isn’t Everything

Pilotly CEO James Norman’s early experiences raising capital weren’t always smooth, but they were instructive—and memorable. In 2011, as part of an accelerator program, Norman was preparing to present his idea for a streaming-video aggregator to a group of venture capitalists at Google’s San Francisco office. After finishing a presentation he’d spent countless hours on, Norman was pulled aside by a high-profile VC who said, “Let me see your deck. All this? Trash. Trash. Trash.”

The VC wasn’t out to crush Norman’s dream, but he knew how things worked in Silicon Valley. The presentation was too heavy on text, too light on imagery. After shaking off the initial sting, Norman realized the critique was right. “When you’re pitching the biggest place where people do this [Silicon Valley], it’s about storytelling,” Norman says. “I need to make this as simple as possible and make this as great of an opportunity as possible. I need to wow you.”

Norman has faced many such challenges over the course of his career, which began when he launched an automotive e-commerce company at the age of 16. Each has presented an opportunity to learn and grow.

Money Troubles

Pilotly helps content creators and advertisers gain insights about their video products. For decades, companies relied on focus groups to test content, but as they started targeting more niche audiences, their research methods couldn’t keep up. “If you put 20 people in a room in one city, it can’t be representative of the U.S.,” says Norman. “You might not even be able to find 20 people in that city that fit the target and viewer attributes that you want to watch that show. You need a new tool for that.”

Pilotly connects video creators with specially designed audiences who can provide more meaningful feedback about how content performs. Instead of convening a single focus group in a single conference room in a single city, Pilotly taps a network of millions of diverse panelists around the country and securely streams content directly to them on any device. Allowing panelists to watch content wherever and whenever they want and at their convenience through Snapchat and Facebook feeds produces more authentic and useful feedback.

Norman never would have launched Pilotly if his previous video startups hadn’t run into funding problems. His first such venture was Ubi Video, the streaming-video aggregator that elicited the “trash” critique. Originally, Norman secured funding for Ubi through a friend of a friend in Mexico, who agreed to invest $100,000. “I’m thinking this is the most money I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m going to build a company,” Norman recalls.

Related: For more stories of entrepreneurial grit, visit the Encourage Courage hub by Hiscox.