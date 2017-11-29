Add Garrison Keillor to the list of media men fired for “inappropriate behavior” today

Anyone who thought Matt Lauer would be the last prominent male media personality to be fired for alleged inappropriate behavior today was wrong. As Associated Press just revealed, Garrison Keillor has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio. Details are still vague, but Keillor wrote in an email to Associated Press that his firing is the result of “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard,” which may or may not be a denial. Keillor had retired his long-running A Prairie Home Companion show last year, but was still producing other shows for MPR. It’s worth noting that Keillor very recently came to the defense of Senator Al Franken, who is facing increasing allegations of his own.JB
