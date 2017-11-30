Randi Zuckerberg has some strong words for Alaska Airlines

Randi Zuckerberg just called out Alaska Airlines in a very public letter that will probably be trending soon on Facebook, the little website that her brother runs.

Zuckerberg, the CEO of Zuckerberg Media and founder of Dot Complicated—who previously worked as Facebook’s marketing director—wrote a lengthy email to the airline’s leadership after leaving a flight feeling “disgusted” and “degraded.” She claims the staff allowed a fellow first-class passenger to engage in a lengthy alcohol-fueled, generally gross rant in which he asked her if she “fantasized” about her female colleague, rated women’s bodies onboard the flight, talked about touching himself, and complained that “millennial women just aren’t willing to give some booty to get a job anymore.”

When Zuckerberg complained, the flight crew continued to let the passenger get liquored up on tiny bottles of alcohol, and allegedly told her that he was a frequent traveler and “just doesn’t have a filter” and not to “take it personally.” That extremely helpful advice didn’t sit will with Zuckerberg, who wrote that she was “furious with Alaska Airlines for knowingly and willingly providing this man with a platform to harass women.”

Zuckerberg said the flight attendants offered to move her to a middle seat in the back of the plane, but she refused because why should she have to move, when she was the one being harassed?

Alaska Airlines tweeted that it has launched an investigation and has “revoked this passenger’s travel privileges pending the outcome of that investigation.”

We’ve reached out to Alaska Airlines for further comment.