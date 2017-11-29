See Christopher Plummer In The First Kevin Spacey-Free “All The Money” Trailer

What: The first trailer for All the Money in the World since Kevin Spacey was fired from the completed (!) film last month.

Who: The cinematic equivalent of a second string QB in this instance, Christopher Plummer, along with costars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

Why we care: It’s not unusual for a director to reshoot some scenes for a film in post-production. It is completely unprecedented to reshoot an entire lead role less than six weeks before a film’s release date. It’s exactly this situation in which director Ridley Scott found himself after revelations emerged about Kevin Spacey’s litany of alleged sexual offenses. Rather than dump the potential awards contender, All the Money in the World, the story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty’s grandson, Scott reshot all of Spacey’s scenes with Christopher Plummer. With just three weeks until the film’s release, Scott has put out the first Spacey-less trailer for the film. The new Plummer footage appears more natural than its predecessor, which featured a Kevin Spacey so heavily prostheticized as to be distracting. For anyone curious about Scott’s thoughts on Spacey in the days before the film’s premiere, Entertainment Weekly just released this in-depth interview.

JB