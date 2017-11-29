See Christopher Plummer In The First Kevin Spacey-Free “All The Money” Trailer

Who: The cinematic equivalent, in this instance, of a second string QB coming in at the bottom of the fourth quarter during the Super Bowl, Christopher Plummer–along with costars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

Why we care: It’s not unusual for a director to reshoot some scenes for a film in post-production. It is completely unprecedented, however, to reshoot an entire lead role less than six weeks before a film’s scheduled release date. It’s exactly this situation in which director Ridley Scott found himself recently after revelations emerged about Kevin Spacey’s litany of alleged sexual offenses. Rather than dump the potential awards contender, All the Money in the World, the story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty’s grandson, Scott reshot all of Spacey’s scenes with Christopher Plummer. (Netflix, on hte other hand, opted to cancel Spacey’s in-the-works Gore Vidal project completely.) With just three weeks until the film’s release, Scott has put out the first Spacey-less trailer for the film. It’s… not incredibly different from what we have seen already. The new Plummer footage, though, does appear more natural than its predecessor, which featured a Kevin Spacey so heavily prostheticized as to be distracting. It makes one wonder why Spacey was ever a lock for the role at all, given that Christopher Plummer was right there the whole time, potentially ready to jump in. Find out whether he’s as solid a fit as he seems in this trailer when the film comes out, December 22. Until then, for anyone curious about Ridley Scott’s thoughts on Kevin Spacey in the days before the troubled film’s premiere, Entertainment Weekly has just released this in-depth interview.