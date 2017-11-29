NASDAQ is betting on bitcoin: Report

Now that bitcoin has topped $11,000, NASDAQ is reportedly getting in on the action. The exchange is not going to start mining the cryptocurrency from Tesla charging stations, but instead will launch a futures contract based on bitcoin in 2018, according to a source cited by Reuters. NASDAQ will be the third U.S.-based exchange to plan derivatives contracts off of bitcoin. The cryptocurrency–which was not invented by Elon Musk, okay?–passed the $10,000 mark for the first time yesterday, a tenfold increase over where it was at the beginning of the year.ML