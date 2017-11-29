Nicki Minaj And Jesse Williams Tell An Epic H&M Christmas Story

Who: H&M, Forsman & Bodenfors

Why we care: Any global brand that splashes marketing dollars around like H&M is worth noting when they come out with a three-minute holiday spot starring a collection of award-winning–if oddly paired–artists. Here we have Nicki Minaj, Jesse Williams, and John Turturro in (what appears to be) a big-budget take on Christmas giving. And it’s . . . okay. There are no big laughs or feels, and it suffers a bit since it had to follow what was one of the best ads of 2016, H&M’s own Wes Anderson-directed “Come Together,” starring Adrien Brody.JB