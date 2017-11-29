This new bot will help you adopt a pet

When bots aren’t being pure evil (e.g. here and here and here ), they can be very, very good by helping you get a pay raise , teaching you to negotiate , and doing other amazing things.

They can also help you adopt a pet.

Animal-centric website the Dodo has just released Adoptbot, which helps pair people with lonely pets in their area. That’s clearly better than Tinder and far better for your self-esteem.

To start engaging with the Adoptbot, you can just text 38349 or find the service on Facebook Messenger. The bot will ask whether you want to learn more about adopting, help you find adoptable pets, and even serve up some cute animal videos.

However, the Dodo says Adoptbot isn’t just a bot—it’s also a multiplatform pet-pairing service. Scroll through the animal videos on the Dodo’s site, swipe through adoptable pets on its Snapchat channel, and read stories about fostering and adopting animals. Once you’re properly primed for pet doting, text Dodo Adoptbot to find an adoptable friend. The bot will not only help people find a rescue pup who needs a home, but will help them figure out whether or not they are ready to be responsible pet chaperones.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Tinder added a readiness and responsibility feature, too?

Adopting a pet is the best feeling EVER. ???????? Thinking about adopting? Meet Dodo Adoptbot, an interactive guide for new pet parents. Get started by texting HOME to 38349. ???? #adoptdontshop #adoptable #rescuepets A post shared by The Dodo (@thedodo) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:11am PST

