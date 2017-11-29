6 Times Matt Lauer Behaved Like A Dirtbag

This morning, NBC announced that it had fired Matt Lauer from the Today show for inappropriate sexual behavior toward a colleague. (Last week, Lauer’s talent booker for Today, Matt Zimmerman, was also fired for sexual harassment.) It was the conclusion of a 23-year run on the show, which ironically included a segment distastefully parodying workplace harassment in 2012. The downfall of Lauer (wrought, according to a Page Six Report, by a complaint stemming from the 2014 Sochi Olympics) came as a shock to his co-anchor Samantha Guthrie. But for many of us who have been paying attention to his behavior–on and off the air–over the years, it wasn’t a surprise at all.

(Alleged) Involvement In The Firing Of Ann Curry, 2012

Although we may never know precisely what went on between Lauer and Ann Curry in the lead-up to her ouster from Today in 2012, this in-depth report from New York Magazine offers plenty of food for thought, namely that he simply did not like her and was instrumental in her being let go. “The image of Matt Lauer trying to comfort her [as she announced her departure from the show on the air]—and of Curry turning away from his attempted kiss—has become a kind of monument to the real Matt Lauer, forensic evidence of his guilt,” journalist Joe Hagan wrote. Although there is no evidence of sexual harassment in Lauer’s conduct toward Curry, the entire incident dealt a blow to Lauer’s good-guy image. (It also led to a decline in Today‘s ratings.) Beyond exposing what appears to be a cold, careerist drive, it also set a precedent for a seeming lack of respect for women, which bore out in many interviews in the years that followed.

Offensive Innuendo And Victim-Shaming With Anne Hathaway, 2012

“Nice to see you–seen a lot of you lately,” Lauer said, greeting Anne Hathaway during her appearance on Today. The words sound innocuous enough—until it becomes clear what Lauer was referring to: an incident in which a paparazzo photographed the Les Miserables star as she exited a car while not wearing underwear. The resulting photos were widely circulated online. So Lauer wasn’t commenting on Hathaway’s busy promotional schedule, but rather making a lewd, invasive, inappropriate comment about the most private area of her body. “Wardrobe malfunction the other night,” he said, pressing on. “What’s the lesson learned from something like that?” There, he thrust the blame on Hathaway, rather than the photographer, as if any of it was even remotely her fault. Credit goes to Hathaway for classily withstanding this appalling line of questioning. “I’m sorry we live in a culture that commodifies the sexuality of unwilling participants,” she said, deftly steering the conversation back to Les Miserables.

Flirtation With A Teenage Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin, 2014

Lauer’s interview with then-18-year-old Olympic skier Shiffrin is difficult to find online, but Conan O’Brien used some damning footage from it at the time in a segment entitled “Creepy Matt Lauer.” The key moment to watch for is Lauer’s languid, flirtatious sign-off at the end. It’s the equivalent of Friends star Matt LeBlanc’s suggestive “How you doing?” only much worse for happening on-air with an accomplished teenage woman.