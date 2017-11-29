Move over, Beyoncé: These are the most followed pets on Instagram

If your name is Beyoncé or Cristiano Ronaldo, congratulations! You had a very successful year on Instagram. The social media site just released its “year in review” and, unsurprisingly, Beyoncé had the most liked photo of 2017—with over 11 million people rushing to like her pregnancy announcement . As for videos, soccer dominated the field. The most liked videos were Ronaldo sharing the spoils of his soccer prowess (that would be a Bugatti Chiron , not a soccer trophy) and his FC Barcelona rival Leo Messi bidding farewell to a former colleague.

But who cares about all that when there are puppies, foxes, and kittens to see? According to Instagram, these are the most followed pets of 2017, and we would follow that Pomeranian anywhere:

Most followed Pets on Instagram in 2017:

Jiffpom (@jiffpom) – Pomeranian, US – 7M Followers

Nala (@nala_cat) – Cat, US – 3.5M Followers

Doug the Pug (@itsdougthepug) – Pug, US – 3M Followers

Shibainu Maru (@marutaro) – Shiba Inu, JP – 2.6M Followers

Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat) – Cat, US – 2.4M Followers

Marnie the Dog (@marniethedog) – Shih Tzu, US – 2.1M Followers

Tuna (@tunameltsmyheart) – Chiweenie, US – 1.9M+ Followers

JuniperFoxx (@juniperfoxx) – Fox, US – 1.9M Followers

Lil Bub (@iamlilbub) – Cat, US – 1.6M+ Followers

Loki (@loki_the_wolfdog) – Husky, US – 1.6M Followers

jiff???? A post shared by jiffpom ???? (@jiffpom) on May 18, 2016 at 4:10am PDT

D r e a m b o a t . A post shared by Loki (@loki_the_wolfdog) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

ML