“Avengers: Infinity War” Trailer Features Pretty Much Every Marvel Superhero Ever

Who: Frankly, it would be easier to say who isn’t involved, which is nobody. This latest Marvel installment was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, of Captain America: Civil War fame.

Why we care: The Traveling Wilburys was a supergroup that consisted of George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Jeff Lynne. Not a bad lineup! What were the odds, though, that these lads would together surpass the efforts of their previous ventures? (The odds proved not great, despite a commendable effort.) The Avengers franchise was already a Traveling Wilburys-esque supergroup in itself, combining elements in its 2012 debut from such previous films as Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. From the looks of its first trailer, though, the new Avengers movie throws into the mix pretty much every other element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: The gang is allllllll here. It’s as if the Traveling Wilburys made a super-supergroup with Crosby Stills Nash and Young, Temple of the Dog, and Wu-Tang Clan. Perhaps most notably, Josh Brolin’s long-teased villain Thanos is finally fully here to collect some infinity stones and create chaos. Will this film be a genre-defining touchstone that spins the MCU into an exciting new direction, or will it be a messy distillation of its many many parts? Find out when Avengers: Infinity War is released on May 4, 2018.

JB