Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC for inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace

The Today Show has just announced via a tweet that its longtime host and NBC icon Matt Lauer has been terminated for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” In the tweet, a spokesperson for the show said: “Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”
There’s no word yet from Lauer’s people regarding his termination nor word on who alleged Lauer committed “inappropriate sexual behavior” toward them.
Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017