  • 7:28 am

Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC for inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace

[Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The Today Show has just announced via a tweet that its longtime host and NBC icon Matt Lauer has been terminated for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” In the tweet, a spokesperson for the show said: “Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

There’s no word yet from Lauer’s people regarding his termination nor word on who alleged Lauer committed “inappropriate sexual behavior” toward them.

MG

