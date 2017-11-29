Samsung just developed a new battery material that charges 5 times faster and stores 45% more energy

Researchers at Samsung’s Advanced Institute of Technology have used graphene to create the new technology, the company wrote in a blog post. Right now the tech is being referred to as a “graphene ball” and has a host of advantages over the current lithium-ion batteries used in most laptops and smartphones. Samsung says a graphene ball only takes 12 minutes to charge fully, and the battery can be maintained at up to 60º Celsius, which makes graphene ball battery tech ideal for electric vehicles whose batteries are likely to heat up due to their close proximity to a car’s moving parts. Of course, as with other graphene wonder material news, there’s no telling when the new battery tech will make it out of the lab and into real-world products. Here’s hoping it’s sooner rather than later.MG
