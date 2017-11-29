800 million workers worldwide will lose their jobs to robots by 2030

That’s according to a new report from the McKinsey Global Institute think tank, says Bloomberg. The firm looked at 800 occupations in 46 countries and discovered the job loses due to robots will occur in both developed and non-developed countries. The hardest hit countries will be China, followed by India, the U.S., and Japan. As for the hardest hit jobs: Those will be machine operators, fast-food workers, and back-office employees–though many other fields are expected to be heavily impacted as well.MG